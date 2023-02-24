The best way for Iran is to work with IAEA: expert

An expert on international affairs has said that we must resolve our issues with Mr. Grossi within the framework of bilateral cooperation with the Agency

Rejecting the recent report by the inspectors of the IAEA on Iran’s atomic activity, Hassan Beheshtipour told ILNA that until now, Iran has not enriched more than 60%.

The mentioned 84% is related to the type of sampling from the centrifuge valve that this case occurred, he added.

Therefore, they made this issue a subject for various European and American institutions to start negative propaganda against Iran, he noted.

The best way is to work with the agency, he said, adding that “We must resolve our issues with Mr. Grossi within the framework of bilateral cooperation with the Agency.”

The expert emphasized that the delay in negotiations is to the detriment of both sides and the best thing is to resume the negotiations as soon as possible in order to reach a conclusion.

In my opinion, negotiating a thousand times is better than fighting for a moment. There is no other solution than negotiations, he added.

