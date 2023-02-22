Iran ready to finalize nuclear talks: FM Amirabdollahian

Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has underscored that the Islamic Republic welcomes negotiations in line with diplomacy and the incumbent administration is prepared for the finalization of nuclear talks.

Amirabdollahian made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Baghdad on Wednesday, saying that the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has tried for months to pave the way for reaching a good, sustainable and firm agreement on the lifting of anti-Iran sanctions and the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal.

It is not hidden that Iraq has played a positive and constructive role in the path to remove sanctions, the Vienna talks as well as the finalization of nuclear talks among the European trio (Britain, France, and Germany), the US, and Iran, he noted.

Tehran is ready to take steps on the basis of previous negotiations and the redlines of the Islamic Republic of Iran to finalize the nuclear talks; of course, the Americans convey paradoxical comments and messages; however, Iran’s approach in this regard is positive and the Islamic Republic embraces negotiations in the way of enhancing diplomacy, Amirabdollahian said, warning if the US chooses another path, the Iranians are ready to go after its own plan B.

He further noted that officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will visit Iran in the coming days, and that we hope IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi resorts to technical attitude and away from political hue and cries in order to reach agreement with the Iranian officials in the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

Iran has never sought acquiring an atomic bomb and it will never pursue such an objective, he said, arguing that Supreme Leader’s decree on this issue is available.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed support for the efforts made by the Iraqi government and people to implement a law, which emphasizes the necessity of the withdrawal of foreign military forces from Iraq.

As to economic, trade and tourism cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran, he mentioned that the completion of Basra-Shalamcheh, Kermanshah-Khosravi and Manzarieh-Baghdad railroads are being pursued by both sides seriously.

Referring to Iraq’s mediation between Saudi Arabia and Iran, he appreciated the Iraqi authorities’ efforts to improve ties not only between Riyadh and Tehran but also between Egypt and Iran.

In conclusion, the Iranian FM thanked the Iraqi officials for the warm welcome and good talks at Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

