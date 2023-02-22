Iran imposes sanctions on entities, individuals from EU, UK

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued a statement declaring the imposition of sanctions on eight British individuals as well as 13 entities and 15 individuals from the European Union.

The statement issued late on Tuesday said that the individuals and entities were sanctioned because of their role in “supporting terrorism and terrorist groups, instigating and encouragement of terrorist acts and violence against Iranian people, interference in domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, fomenting violence and unrest in Iran, dissemination of false information about Iran” and their contribution to an escalation in cruel sanctions against the Iranian people.

It said related authorities in Iran had approved the sanctions which it said were in the framework of relevant regulations and sanctions mechanisms of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The statement said recent EU and UK sanctions on Iran were an obvious violation of fundamental principles of international law as set forth in the United Nations charter.

It said the sanctions on EU and UK entities and individuals will make them subject to “blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as the prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The EU entities targeted in the new round of Iranian sanctions are as follows:

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR)

Germany’s National Command and General Space Operations Division

Arms industry company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Germany’s Quantum-Systems Technology

Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems Shipbuilding

German military company the ESG

German company the MBDA

European Coalition for Israel in Belgium

Netherlands’ Center for Information and Documentation Israel

Netherlands’ Christians for Israel

Eurospike GmbH Company

UAE-based French company Thales Group IT

UAE-based German company Hensoldt AG

The MFA also sanctioned the following individuals from the EU:

France’s Minister for Gender Equality, Diversity and Equal Opportunities Isabelle Rome

France’s Minister Delegate for Industry Roland Lescure

Member of the German Bundestag Renata Alt

Member of the German Bundestag Roderich Kiesewetter

Member of the German Bundestag Michael Helmut Roth

Member of the European Parliament Yannick Jadot

Member of the European Parliament Frédérique Ries

Former Member of the National Assembly of France Michèle de Vaucouleurs

President of the Central Council of Jews in Germany Josef Schuster

Director at Europe Israel Public Affairs Alex Benjamin

Director at St. Center for Information and Documentation Israel Naomi Mestrum

Chief Executive Officer of Thales Group in the UAE Bernard Roux

President and chief executive officer (CEO) of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Jamie M. Fly

Head of Regional Marketing at HENSOLDT Sally Lamie

Head of National Command and General Space Operations Division Major General Michael Traut

The UK individuals targeted in the new round of the Iran-imposed sanctions include:

Assistant Commissioner of Police of the London Metropolis Matt Jukes

Commanding Officer RNAS Culdrose Stuart Irwin

Chairman of the Jewish Chronicle Alan Jacobs

Deputy Commander of Combined Maritime Forces Commodore Philip Dennis

Commander of the United Kingdom Maritime Component and Deputy Commander of the Combined Maritime Forces Adrian Fryer

Commander of Combined Task Force 150 Capt. James Byron

Commander of the International Maritime Security Construct Commodore Ben Aldous

Commander of 83 Expeditionary Air Group (EAG) Air Commodore Nikki Thomas

