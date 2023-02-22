Iran summons UK chargé d'affaires in Tehran

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has summoned the interim chargé d'affaires of the United Kingdom’s embassy in Tehran to voice its protest at baseless claims leveled against the country by the UK government.

Isabelle Marsh was summoned by MFA’s West Europe Department on Tuesday and was told that London should stop its unfriendly gestures against Iran.

MFA officials told Marsh in the meeting that Iran regards baseless allegations by the UK government against itself as a continuation of the Iranophobia campaign.

The ministry also described the UK’s new sanctions against Iran, which have been imposed under the pretext of supporting human rights, as politically-motivated, adding that the UK is not in a position to speak about human rights given its illegal way of treating immigrants and Muslims.

It said that Iran has shown over the past decades that it will not submit to foreign pressure and propaganda, adding that the country will soon reciprocate the British regime's decision to impose sanctions on Tehran.

Marsh told MFA authorities that she will convey Iran’s protest to London as soon as possible.

