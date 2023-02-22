Discussing int’l issues to continue on Baghdad visit: Iran FM

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said here on Wednesday that his visit to the Iraqi capital took place to continue consultations about important international and regional issues.

Iran is happy to see Iraq has returned to a position to play its normal and effective role in the region, Amirabdollahian told reporters this morning upon arrival in Baghdad.

Amirabdollahian is on a two-day visit to the neighboring country at the invitation of his Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

In Baghdad, the Iranian foreign minister is to hold talks with Iraqi political and judicial officials on various international, regional and bilateral questions.

“We’re in Baghdad at the invitation of Mr. Fuad Hussein to complete those consultations,” Amirabdollahian noted.

Today, Iraq plays a prominent role in the region and has returned to its normal position, adding that his visit coincided with the Arab inter-parliamentary union meeting in Baghdad, Amirabdollahian said.

Upon arrival in Baghdad, the Iranian foreign minister was welcomed at the Iraqi Foreign Ministry by a number of senior staff including deputy foreign minister Hisham Al-Alawi.

En route to Baghdad airport, the foreign minister visited the place where the former Qods Force commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), General Qassem Soleimani and his companions were assassinated by the US in Iraq on January 3, 2020.

