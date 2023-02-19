Iran censures ISIL brutal attack in central Syria

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the deadly ISIL attack on civilians and Syrian forces in Homs Province which claimed the lives of more than 50 people.

In a statement on Saturday, Kanaani said that Washington’s current policies and approaches show the continuation of the regime's double standards in dealing with international issues, including the fight against terrorism.

He also strongly condemned the brutal crime of the ISIL terrorist group in the suburb of the city of Homs, Syria, which led to the martyrdom of more than 50 innocent people and Syrian military forces.

He also offered his condolences to the Syrian government and nation and prayed for God's forgiveness to the deceased and patience for the survivors and bereaved families.

The spokesperson further reiterated the need for effective international support for the Syrian government's fight against the remnants of the ISIL group and other known terrorist groups.

He added that the US government, which is one of the ISIL creators and backers, has an illegal military presence in some parts of Syria, and is an accomplice in the continuation of the crimes of this group and the continuation of insecurity in Syria.

Syrian state media outlets reported on Saturday that 53 people were killed in an ambush carried out by the ISIL terrorist group in the southwest of the desert east of the city of Homs on Friday (Feb.17).

