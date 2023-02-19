Leader criticizes Islamic countries for inaction on Palestinian issue

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has criticized Islamic countries for their inaction on the issue of Palestine.

“Palestine is still a major issue. A nation, a country is completely blockaded by not ordinary humans, but by a group of savage, evil and wicked people and the Islamic countries keep watching the spectacle,” said Ayatollah Khamenei on Saturday.

The Leader made the remarks as he met a group of Iranian officials as well as representatives of Muslim countries in Tehran and participants of Iran’s International Holy Quran Competition.

The meeting was held in Tehran on Saturday morning and coincided with Eid al-Mab'ath, the day on which Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was appointed as the prophet of Islam. Muslims worldwide celebrate the day as a unique occasion.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that keeping silent on the plight of the Palestinians and even cooperating with the occupying Zionist regime has weakened Islamic countries.

“Keeping silent on the Palestinian issue has harmed the Islamic world. The very silence of the Muslim governments in the face of such an invasion, which is an invasion on them and on the Islamic ummah, and even supporting it, as some did recently, has weakened those countries and has subjugated them,” he said.

Speaking on the significance of Eid of Mab’ath, the Leader congratulated all truth-seekers and Muslims of the world on the occasion and emphasized that the prophet’s revelation was a gift presented by God to humans.

“Holy Prophet’s revelation is the most precious gift presented to humanity by God. The reason is that the revelation carries with itself some imperishable treasures for humanity which can guarantee the happiness of humans in this world until the Resurrection,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

