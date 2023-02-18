Iran slams French president for meeting anti-Revolution figures

The spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kanaani has strongly criticized French President Emmanuel Macron for his recent meeting with individuals who are fundamentally opposed to Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution and the country’s way of governance.

Kanaani said on Twitter on Saturday that holding such meetings was a sign of ignorance for 44 years of continued support provided by the Iranians to their “country, Revolution and Leadership”.

He called the anti-Revolution figures who met Macron recently or in late November “undignified clowns” and insisted that the French president does not believe in democracy and has failed to know the Iranian people and Revolution.

“The greatness, resistance, and power of the Iranian nation will soon force you to your knees,” said Kanaani in his Farsi tweet.

endNewsMessage1