U.S. tries to put Iran and China under pressures: Ex-ambassador

Iran’s former ambassador to China has said that implementing the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation plan will be the main part of Iran’s presidential trip to China.

Commenting on the recent trip of the Iranian president to China, Alaeddin Boroujerdi told ILNA that one of the main aims of this trip is to implement the Iran–China 25-year Cooperation plan and I think the main parts of negotiations and deals will be this plan that is important one.

He added that “because of that the Americans are so worried that the Islamic Republic of Iran will be in this way and to supply its needs through China as an important country.”

The expert emphasized that Iran will never be in a bad situation and we will supply our needs from countries like China and the West will be defeated in the game.

Asked about whether Iran and China can reach a mechanism to confront the pressures of the U.S., he answered that basically, the U.S. is putting pressure on Iran and China, and many other countries that have independent policies.

He noted that the strengthening of the relations is a move that is against the will of the U.S. and in favor of the benefits of Iran and China.

endNewsMessage1