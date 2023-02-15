Iraqi president felicitates victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran

Iraqi President Abdu-Latif Jamal Rashid in a written message addressed to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi congratulated the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

"On the occasion of the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, I convey my sincerest congratulations to your good self, and the government and people of the friendly country of the Islamic Republic of Iran," wrote President Rashid.

The Iraqi president added, "On this pride-inspiring occasion, on behalf of the Iraqi government and nation, I also emphasize the need for joint work, and improvement of the level of the historical relations between the people of the two countries, to reach exalted objectives, contribute to boosting security, and regional cooperation."

