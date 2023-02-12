UAE congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution anniv.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the president of the United Arab Emirates and the ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the vice president, prime minister, and minister of defense of the United Arab Emirates as well as the ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in separate messages, felicitated Iran as the country is commemorating the 44th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

