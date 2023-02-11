Nuclear talks are about 2015 text: Nuclear chief

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has emphasized that the nuclear talks are based on the text of the JCPOA, saying that our criterion is the parliament's strategic action law for lifting the sanctions.

Speaking to ILNA, Mohammad Eslami emphasized that the nuclear talks are based on the JCPOA.

He also said that the existence of the JCPOA is to overcome the allegations that are attributed to Iran.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always adhered to its obligations, but they haven’t adhered and fulfilled the deal's obligations, nor have they allowed others to fulfill their obligations, so whenever they return and are committed, we will implement the same, he noted.

