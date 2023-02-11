Hakim: Imam Khamenei's insight about Iraq's realities deeper than many others

The leader of Iraq National Hikma (Knowledge) Movement said in a ceremony on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution that Imam Khamenei's deep insight about the realities of Iraq is greater than all the people I know.

Seyyed Ammar Hakim who was speaking in a ceremony held by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Iraq referred to the late Imam Khomeini's residence in Najaf during the major part of his life in exile, and said, "Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei's knowledge about the realities and complications in Iraq's political scene is greater than most of the Iraqi politicians that I know."

Hakim said in the ceremony also attended by Ambassador Mohammad-Kazem Ale-Sadeq said that the Islamic Revolution of Iran disrupted the wrong international equations, especially in the Middle East region.

According to Hakim, the leader, the people who support the revolution, and the value system, are the factors that altogether make a revolution, and leader of the Iranian revolution was an insightful source of jurisprudence, who used the tools at the disposal of the leader and affected the major world equations with his charismatic personality, and became a major factor in the revolution.

"The late Imam Khomeini knew well what he wanted to do and how to achieve his goal," he added.

The leader of Iraq's National Hikma Movement added that the Imam was sure about his own nation, and was competently ruling over the public opinion of the Iranians, which was the reason why his lectures affected the public opinion of the Iranians, the Islamic world, and even the world nations.

endNewsMessage1