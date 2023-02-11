Iranians start marking victory anniversary of Islamic Revolution

The Iranian people from all strata of society pour into streets of different cities throughout Iran to commemorate the 44th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

People in the capital Tehran participate in the commemoration rally from all parts of the metropolitan to the iconic Azadi Square to mark the first appearance of Imam Khomeini among the Iranians in 1979.

The celebration is being held in Tehran and over 1400 cities and 38,000 villages around the Islamic country.

Nearly 200 reporters, photojournalists, and cameramen from foreign news outlets as well as over 6,500 Iranian media operators cover the significant event.

President Ebrahim Raisi is scheduled to make a speech at Azadi Square during the great gathering.

The authorities have announced 12 routes for the rallygoers to reach Azadi Square in Tehran.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei stated on February 8 that this year’s 22nd of Bahman (February 11) will be a sign of unity and dignity.

Ayatollah Khamenei addressed a group of commanders and officers of the Iranian Air Force and Air Defense saying that the most important task in the face of this evil plot is to maintain the strategy of unity.

endNewsMessage1