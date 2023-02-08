AEOI chief advise IAEA to behave professionally

The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami advised the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to have professional behavior.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the cabinet session on Wednesday, Eslami said that Iran expects the IAEA to maintain its professional behavior and not be a part of the pressure against Iran.

He also advised the IAEA chief to have professional behavior.

Earlier, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi rejected criticism about the agency’s inability to control leaks of sensitive reports about its member states, including a recent report on Iran’s Fordow nuclear enrichment plant, saying the agency has no effective means of controlling the leaks.

“You should ask those who leak. The IAEA produces a report and if somebody leaks it what can I do,” said Grossi during an event in Chatham House in London.

“Of course, it is a matter of concern. I don’t have a police force or a confidential commando to make sure that this thing… it’s impossible,” he added.

Grossi said we are living at a time where it is rather challenging to control the flow of information.

endNewsMessage1