Washington renews series of sanctions waivers on Iran nuclear program: US media

The United States administration has extended a series of sanctions waivers on Iran-Russia nuclear cooperation, according to an American journalism website.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken authorized the waivers on January 31, but the US Congress was not notified of the decision until late on February 3 after the Free Beacon began making inquiries about the exemptions.

Based on such renewed sanctions waivers, Iran and Russia continue nuclear cooperation and Moscow receives enriched uranium from Tehran and sends natural uranium to Tehran in exchange.

As The Washington Free Beacon reported, the waivers let Iran buy a limited amount of enriched uranium from Russia in order to use it in the Tehran research reactor.

Also, Russia can continue its cooperation with Iran in the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

It seemed that Joe Biden, who became the US president in January 2020, was after the revival of the July 2015 nuclear deal from which his predecessor Donald Trump withdrew unilaterally in May 2018; meanwhile, Iran believes that President Biden has not taken any practical measures to the issue.

