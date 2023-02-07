Iran unveils two domestic satellites on National Space Technology Day

The ceremony celebrating National Space Technology Day began here on Tuesday to unveil two indigenous satellites.

Minister of Communication and Information Technology Issa Zarepour and President of Iranian Space Agency Hassan Salarieh are present in the unveiling ceremony underway in Tehran as of this morning.

The prototype of the Nahid-2 and the Tolou-3 satellites are to be unveiled during today's ceremony.

It was in February 2009 that the native Omid (Hope) satellite was successfully launched and the day was named "National Space Technology Day".

At present, Iran is among ten world countries that have the complete cycle of constructing and firing satellites.

endNewsMessage1