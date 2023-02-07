Iran ready to help quake-hit people in Turkiye: FM

Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has announced Iran’s readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to quake-stricken regions in Turkiye.

In a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu late on Monday, Amirabdollahian offered his condolences to the Turkish people and government over tragic earthquakes that shook parts of the country and neighboring Syria earlier in the day.

“We stand by the Turkish nation and government in this difficult situation,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

He said rescue and medical teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society would be dispatched to Turkey late on Monday to provide assistance to the people in quake-hit regions.

For his part, Cavusoglu thanked Iran’s sympathy and support for the Turkish people and appreciated Iran’s readiness to offer aid to the people in quake-hit areas.

Two strong earthquakes jolted Turkiye and Syria on Monday, claiming the lives of more than 4,000 people and injuring over 16,000 more.

