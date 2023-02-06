Raisi offers condolences to his Turkish, Syrian counterparts

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has sent separate messages to his Turkish and Syrian counterparts to express condolences on the new deadly earthquake.

Raisi showed sympathy regarding the heartbreaking quake, which left hundreds of people killed and numerous others injured in Turkiye and Syria, expressing readiness to provide both neighboring states with emergency aid.

Early on Monday, a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria killing at least 641 people, with the number expected to rise further.

According to the latest updates, 284 people in Turkiye and 427 people in Syria lost their lives, and the number of injured people consists of 639 citizens in Syria and 2323 citizens in Turkiye.

