Iran offers condolences to Turkiye, Syria

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has expressed condolences to Turkiye and Syria over the deadly earthquake in the two neighboring countries.

Kanaani expressed solidarity with the governments and people of both Turkiye and Syria over the powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which hit southern Turkiye and northern Syria early Monday, killing hundreds of people in both countries.

The Iranian diplomat also offered condolences to families of the killed people and wished for fast recovery of injured ones.

