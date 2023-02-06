Iran Dismisses EU3, US’ Statement on Fordow Nuclear Site

The Iranian Foreign Ministry rejected a statement released by the European troika and the US about the Fordow nuclear facility, saying Iran has already informed the IAEA about all uranium enrichment activities in the site.

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Sunday dismissed a statement from the European troika –France, the UK, and Germany- and the US on Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities at the Fordow facility.

He said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been notified of the 60% enrichment in Fordow on November 17, 2022.

Kanaani added that all the modes of enrichment have been specified in the data questionnaire, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also said that during the January 2023 inspection, no new measure happened that would be contradictory to the November 17, 2022 questionnaire and would, thus, make it necessary to inform the IAEA thereof.

In their statement released on February 3, the governments of France, Germany, the UK, and the US have claimed that the “unnotified change” in the configuration of some of the centrifuges at Iran’s Fordow nuclear site was “inconsistent” with Tehran’s obligations under its NPT-required Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement.

Last week, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said an inspector of the IAEA who had drawn a wrong conclusion about the Fordow nuclear facility realized his mistake after misinforming the UN nuclear agency.

He also deplored the IAEA’s wrong stances and mistaken reports about operations at Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility.

“We provided explanations immediately, whose video is available and could be presented. Those explanations were circulated on the same day and the (International Atomic Energy) Agency’s inspector realized his mistake,” the Iranian official stated.

