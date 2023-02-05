Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has embarked on a tour of the earthquake-hit city of Khoy in northwest Iran a week after the tremor killed three people and injured hundreds more.

Raisi’s Sunday trip to Khoy came as part of his routine campaign of holding face-to-face meetings with people across Iran to talk to them and hear their problems.

Thousands of people have seen their homes and properties damaged in the 5.9 earthquakes that struck Khoy and surrounding villages on January 29.

Families have been housed in temporary accommodation in the region while government authorities have dispatched medical workers, food, and other necessities to the quake-hit city.

Raisi tours quake-hit Khoy in northwest Iran

Speaking in a camp hosting families affected by the quake, Raisi said the government has a duty to solve the problems of the people in Khoy.

Raisi said he decided to personally visit the quake-hit areas in Khoy after being briefed about the situation in the region by senior government and local officials.

He urged people not to pay attention to rumors being distributed about the situation in Khoy and said that the government will continue its relief operation in the area until normalcy is restored.

endNewsMessage1