There is no way other than Iran-Ukraine direct talks: Expert

​An expert on international relations has said that Iran should talk with Ukraine directly to neutralize the West’s propaganda against Iran’s engagement in the Ukraine war.

The attack on one of the security centers of the Ministry of Defense of the Islamic Republic is not the first attack carried out by agents affiliated with the Zionist regime, and it probably won't be the last either, Morteza Makki told ILNA.

Israel has always been the main suspect in such attacks, he noted.

He underlined that Ukraine's reaction to this incident is mostly based on the fact that Ukrainians are trying to make the most of the available political and propaganda space.

Given that the Western countries have created an atmosphere against Iran in regard to the war in Ukraine, Iran doesn’t have any way other than direct talks with Ukrainian to control the Iran-Ukraine case, he said, adding that if these talks are followed seriously, it can neutralize the West’s policies against Iran in Ukraine to some extent.

