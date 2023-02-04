Iran calls for unlimited expansion of relations with Venezuela

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Venezuelan counterpart Yvan Gil Pinto have discussed issues of bilateral relations in a meeting in the Venezuelan capital Caracas.

During the meeting late on Friday, Amirabdollahian congratulated Gil Pinto’s recent appointment as the top diplomat of Venezuela and called for expanding bilateral ties between Iran and the South American country in all fields.

He insisted that Iran has no limits for developing its ties with Venezuela.

Referring to the unilateral US sanctions imposed on the two countries, the top Iranian diplomat stressed that Iran and Venezuela need coordinated efforts to nullify the sanctions while urging the implementation of bilateral agreements in this regard.

Referring to the war in Ukraine, Amirabdollahian said certain powers have used human rights consequences of the war as a tool to exert political pressure on other countries.

Yvan Gil Pinto, for his part, said the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have been two major partners in dealing with bilateral and international issues in recent years.

He hailed cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations and said the efforts in this regard should be strengthened.

Leading a high-ranking Iranian delegation, Amirabdollahian arrived in Caracas late on Thursday to hold talks with senior government officials of Venezuela.

