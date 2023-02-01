Collapse of Zionist regime comes from its fake nature: FM Spox.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has emphasized that the downfall and disintegration of the Zionist regime have its roots in the nature of the fake regime.

Kanaani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday that the detrimental actions by the Zionist regime against the resistance movement will not save the regime from collapse.

For a regime suffering from dense domestic crises and facing a freedom-seeking uprising of the Palestinian people on three fronts the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the occupied territories of 1948, embarking on destructive acts against the resistance movement would not be life-saving.

Because the collapse and disintegration of the regime are embedded in its own nature, the spokesman added.

endNewsMessage1