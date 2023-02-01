Turkiye welcomes Iran’s inclusion in Syria talks

Turkish Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın has welcomed Iran's inclusion in talks between Turkiye and Syria which are being mediated by Russia.

Kalın said on Tuesday that Iran's participation in Turkiye-Syria negotiations will facilitate efforts to eliminate terrorist threats against Turkiye from Syria and will lead to better security in the borders between the two countries.

In remarks published by the official Anadolu agency, Kalın said Iran’s inclusion in Turkish-Syrian talks will also help efforts to coordinate the return of Syrian refugees from Turkey in a safe, dignified, and voluntary manner.

endNewsMessage1