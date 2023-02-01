US blacklists seven Iranian entities over alleged help to Russia

The US Department of Commerce has blacklisted seven Iranian entities for what it says to be aiding Russia in the war with Ukraine.

The US department claimed on Tuesday that the blacklisted Iranian entities have been involved in manufacturing drones that have been used by Russia in the Ukraine war.

It claimed in a statement that the drones are sent to Russia to be used against Ukraine, which the department says runs contrary to the national security and foreign policy interests of the US.

The blacklisting of Iranian entities is taking place in line with the "maximum pressure" policy of the US administration to hamper the progress of Iran's defensive programs.

