Iran Pres pays homage to late Imam Khomeini on the eve of Revolution anniv

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi along with his cabinet members attended the mausoleum of the father of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on Tuesday to pay tribute to the late Imam Khomeini on the eve of the ten-day Fajr (Dawn), which celebrates the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Despite the enemies’ plots, the Islamic Revolution lasts forever, the president said in his speech to the participants in the mausoleum in downtown Tehran.

Earlier, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was present in the Imam mausoleum and paid homage to him.

