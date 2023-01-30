Supreme Leader urges solving manufacturers’ demands with their participation

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said that entrepreneurs' and manufacturers’ demands are right and should be met in a working group with their participation.

The Supreme Leader made the remarks addressing a meeting with a group of manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and industrialists from knowledge-based companies.

Referring to the problem of people's livelihood, Ayatollah Khamenei said that economic growth will be the only solution.

He accepted all participants’ demands, saying that all reports were almost right.

To be updated.

