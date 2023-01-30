German chancellor on wrong side of history: FM Spox.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has slammed interventionist remarks by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about Iran, saying the remarks proved that the German leader is clearly on the wrong side of history.

Making a statement about Scholz’ recent remarks about Iran during a trip to Argentina, Kanaani said that the comments reflected the biased nature of positions adopted by Germany toward recent developments in Iran.

Kanaani recommended German authorities pay attention to recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In remarks made in Buenos Aires on Sunday, Scholz drew a parallel between Argentina’s past dictatorship rule and the situation in recent months in Iran where riots on the streets caused disturbances to social and economic life in the country.

Kanaani said, however, that Scholz’s remarks can be used to draw a parallel between extremist stances adopted by leaders of Germany before World War II and those of the country’s current leaders who use human rights as a means of burnishing their image.

