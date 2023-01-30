Saudi FM to visit Baghdad soon to resume Iran-Saudi Arabia talks

Saudi foreign minister is scheduled to visit Baghdad in near future to resume negotiations with his Iranian counterpart on bilateral ties.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Sunday that his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will visit Baghdad for talks with Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amirabdollahian.

Bin Farhan had a few days ago said on the sidelines of the Davos 2023 Conference that Riyadh is trying to find a way to talk with Iran because the dialogue is the best way to decrease disputes.

"We try to find a way to talk with everyone, and focus on the expansion of relations free from disputes," he added.

The Saudi foreign minister said that Riyadh has relations with Washington, although the two countries also sometimes have differences of opinion on certain points.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had said at Manama Security Conference that Baghdad's mediation efforts in the course of Iran-Saudi negotiations continue, as both countries are interested in continuing their talks.

Iran Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, too, in a press conference on the sidelines of his visit to Lebanon said that five rounds of bilateral talks with Saudi Arabia have been held so far and Tehran and Riyadh both agreed on the need to continue talks.

He had expressed hope that the consular offices of the two countries in Jeddah and Mashhad will be opened as a first move so that the Iranian pilgrims of Mecca and Medina and Holy Mashhad will receive services more easily.

