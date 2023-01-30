Iran to continue support for Palestinians: FM Amirabdollahian

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian underlined in separate phone conversations with Palestinian resistance leaders that Tehran would continue support for the Palestinians.

Following recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in the Jenin Refugee Camp in the West Bank, FM Amirabdollahian held phone calls with Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, and Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah, according to a Monday report.

The Iranian top diplomat categorically condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes against the innocent people in Palestine and offered sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims as well as the Palestinian nation.

Haniyeh expressed gratitude for the support for the Palestinian resistance provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Al-Nakhalah appreciated Iran for the principled positions of the Islamic Republic in support of the Palestinian people and resistance in all fields, noting that Palestinians are proud of the Islamic Republic’s stances and will stand against the Zionist regime’s desecration of the Islamic sanctities forever.

