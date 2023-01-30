Qatar FM carrying US messages to Tehran

Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who is on a visit to Tehran, said on Sunday that he is carrying a message from Washington to Tehran after his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian had said that the top Qatari diplomat carries messages of JCPOA sides.

Speaking during a press conference with Amirabdollahian, the Qatari foreign minister said that his country is seeking to help finalize a deal between Iran and the West which he said is considered key to regional stability.

He said that Qatar will do whatsoever possible to remove the fears and concerns of both sides to pave the way for the revival of talks regardless of where the talks will be held.

Also speaking in the press conference, the Iranian foreign minister appreciated the “goodwill” of Qatar for helping all JCPOA negotiating sides to reach a final agreement.

He said that Tehran welcomes any initiative by Doha to help the negotiations for finding an end to sanctions on Tehran.

