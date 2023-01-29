Qatar FM to visit Tehran

Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani plans to visit the Iranian capital to hold talks with his counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Qatari top diplomat who traveled to Turkey is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Sunday and meet with his Iranian counterpart at Iran’s Foreign Ministry building on Sunday.

The two foreign ministers are going to hold talks on issues of mutual, regional, and international developments.

Al Thani and Amirabdollahian met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York in the summer.

The two sides also have held phone talks three times in recent months to discuss different issues such as the development of bilateral ties as well as regional affairs.

