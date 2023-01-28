Iran Embassy in Baku continues regular services

The public relations department of Iran’s embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan has emphasized that the diplomatic mission continues its regular services.

In reaction to video footage of the departure of the two staff members from the embassy building in the capital Baku, the public relations office announced on Friday that the two persons seen in the footage are a local driver and an employee of the embassy, who came to the building to deliver official letters from Iran’s consulate building, which is located a few kilometers away from the main building; and they return to the consulate.

All Iranian and local personnel of the embassy are present in the building to perform their duties as usual.

An armed man attacked Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Tehran on Friday morning, leaving one diplomat killed and two others injured.

The Iranian authorities are seriously investigating the fatal attack.

According to the public relations office of the Judiciary (eadl.ir), immediately after the fatal attack on the embassy at 8:25 local time Friday morning, Tehran Prosecutor Mohammad Shahriari arrives at the place, and the initial probe into the crime showed that the attacker had a personal motive to commit the armed attack.

The attacker said that his wife entered the embassy in Tehran in the spring and never came back home. Then, the man asked the embassy staff for information about his wife, but they did not answer him appropriately, so he decided to assault the diplomatic mission.

