FM: EU gamble on IRGC, repetition of US defeated experience

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in an article argued that Europe's gamble on IRGC is the repetition of the defeated US experience on the official military force of Iran, which will fire back, and will have no positive result.

Amirabdollahian, whose article is published on the website of the Aljazeera TV network, has written, "Amid the security atmosphere created after the Ukraine crisis, the EU paid close attention to Iran's recent developments after the death of Mahsa Amini, and this led to their biased and hurries stand-takings, which were illogical because they were based on wrong information, false logic, and fake news."

He adds, "In European political circles talks about the possibility of branding the IRGC as a terrorist organization is taking place.

The IRGC at the time that the European citizens were in large groups joining different terrorist groups and being dispatched to West Asian countries, based on a request made by the Iraqi and the Syrian governments, began cooperation with their armies in the campaign against terrorism and proceeded till the full defeat of the ISIS in those countries by their side, and in close cooperation."

Amirabdollahian wrote that branding the IRGC as a terrorist organization is quite illegitimate, and Europe can definitely not expect that such a move will remain devoid of Iran's reaction because they have breached the governance of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which equals breaching the international laws, and the UN charter.

The foreign minister has said that such a move is intensifying the negative atmosphere by the Europeans, making the Islamic Republic of Iran doubt more than ever before the ability to trust the EU and cooperation with it in international issues."This move will also have deep aftermaths for the European countries in West Asia," he added.

He reiterated that the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran both inside the region and outside of it is not based on fantasy and fleeing evaluations of the situations, and any antagonist move receives appropriate reaction both in content and in a domain.

Amirabdollahian added that Iran has experienced the most chaotic political and security conditions in the Middle East region during the past three decades, due to the occupation and interference of foreign forces in the region, during which three wars broke out and major political developments occurred, proving that Iran's policies are not subject to antagonist foreign parameters.

He said that countless webs of sanctions were woven by America, has tied the Europeans' hands in many fields, and their branding of the IRGC as a terrorist organization was the peak of the defeated US maximum pressure policy, repeated by the EU.

"In fact, the US military interferences in the region showed the limits and boundaries of the US hegemony for forging government and nations, but the continuation of the US interferences in West Asia is doomed to a humiliating defeat," added the foreign minister.

endNewsMessage1