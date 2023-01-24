Iran should stay clear of Russian adventures in Europe: expert

An expert on international relations has said that “it is important to maintain leadership relations between Iran and Russia but these relations should not be formed in such a way that Iran gets involved in the consequences of the actions or the shield of the Russian adventures in Europe.”

Speaking to ILNA, Reza Nasri emphasized that the official stance of Iran toward the issue of the Ukraine war is different from what has been reflected in the world’s media.

Asked about the achievements of Iran’s support to Russia in the Ukraine war, he added that Iran’s distorted stance toward the Ukraine war in the world’s media has many negative consequences for Iran.

At least these consequences have provoked the public opinions of the West against Iran in a way that today anti-Iran lobbies and currents in the Western capitals have found a place to carry out their plans against Iran, he noted.

He added that Europe's sudden turn towards extreme and unconventional policies against Iran is due to public opinion's perception of Iran's role in the Ukraine war.

I believe it is important to maintain leadership relations between Iran and Russia, he said, underlining that “but these relations should not be formed in such a way that Iran gets involved in the consequences of the actions or the shield of the Russian adventures in Europe.”

