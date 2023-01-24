Expert outlines Iran’s threat to withdraw from NPT

An expert on international relations has said that Iran’s threat to withdraw from the NPT is aimed at the creation of mobility and putting some kind of practical threat against Europe.

Evaluating the recent comments by the Iranian foreign minister about the possibility of Iran’s withdrawal from the NPT, Sasan Karimi told ILNA that the fact is that the tensions are increasing in different fields of foreign policy on the surface and deeply.

These tensions are centered on nuclear issues, human rights, and the Ukraine war, he said, adding that all three items are increasing in depth and scope with the advance of the West and the following of non-Western countries such as South Korea, some countries in the region, and now even Iraq.

From this point of view and given the recent actions of the European Parliament, these kinds of expression of positions by the Islamic Republic of Iran are done to create mobility and put some kind of practical threat against Europe, he emphasized.

endNewsMessage1