FM: EU under influence of sensations, not rationalism today; Iran to react

The foreign minister said Iran had earlier told Europeans any act against IRGC and including it in the terrorists' list can make negative the relations' atmosphere, adding that today the EU is under the influence of sensations, not rationalism, and Iran will react.

Hossein Amirabdollahian reacting to the branding of IRGC as a terrorist organization by the European Parliament, said in an interview with the IRIB, "As of some two months ago, a few European countries that intended to foment unrest in Iran, tried to include the IRGC in their terrorist organization's list, and from right then, I and my colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in contacts with Mr. Josep Borrell reached the conclusion that the aftermath of such a move can be very negative."

He added that the terrorist grouplet MKO, is the intriguer under this issue, and I spoke again with Mr. Borrell and the foreign minister of Sweden, who assured me that such a thing is not on the agenda of the EU Foreign Ministers Council, but we cannot trust such words and assurances.

"In the Islamic Parliament, too, IRGC Major General Salami, the commander of the IRGC, in a session held on the purpose, a double-urgency bill was proposed that if Mr. Borrell's words were contrary to the European Foreign Relations Council, we will immediately resort to counteract against their military forces both in the region and the world," reiterated Amirabdollahian.

Focusing on nuclear talks to remove the sanctions, Amirabdollahian said that the process of exchanging messages continues.

"What the westerners chanted in their slogans for fomenting tension in Iran was the same, but this article did not gain enough votes in the European Parliament, and that is the reason why messages are now exchanged," he added.

Asked if there is any new news to be announced, he said, "I cannot speak about the issue in detail now, but we are on the path to reaching an agreement, and steps are being taken, which I think their executive phase will be implemented in near future, but in response to the message that the Americans keep sending, we have defined a framework, in which we can pursue."

He said that regardless of what effects the JCPOA can have if the other side will act in accordance with the messages it is sending through official channels, and there will be serious will and intention, and our interests, too, will be guaranteed, the other side will have no option, but to agree.

Amirabdollahian said that that is the reason why the European Parliament deleted that article from its resolution, and that is also the reason why the Americans realized very sooner than the EU trio that there will be no news after the unrest in Iran, and sent messages to Tehran for the revival of the JCPOA.

He said that although they keep on acting falsely, but what is important in the diplomatic scene is the realities on the ground, and we feel the interests of the nation are at a point that needs to be secured, and we will act accordingly.

