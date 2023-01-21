IRGC commander warns Europe not to repeat past mistakes

Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has warned the Europeans not to repeat mistakes they committed in the past as he insisted that governments in Europe have become used to see the oppressed as the oppressor.

General Salami said on Saturday that efforts made by the IRGC, and in particular by its Quds Force under the command of Martyr General Qasem Soleimani, have caused terrorist plots by the United States in the region to fail, adding that the Europeans owe their today’s security to the IRGC.

He made the remarks following a meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf where he discussed a recent proposal by the European Parliament to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity.

Salami said that former US President Donald Trump indicated during his time in office that it was his predecessor Barack Obama who had created terrorist groups in the Islamic territories.

He said terrorism in the region was a fire in the vicinity of Europe which if had not been contained it would have engulfed the whole of the European continent.

However, the Iranian commander said the Europeans and the Americans are accustomed to position the martyr as the executioner or to see the oppressed as the oppressor.

Salami said the Westerners normally see the legitimate acts of defense by the Palestinians against the Zionists as terrorism while introducing the incursion against their lands as a so-called act of legitimate self-defense, adding the Yemeni people’s defense of their territorial integrity and their political independence is called terrorism while the Saudi-led invasion of the country is portrayed as self-defense.

Similarly, he said, the Europeans think that the Iranian people and the IRGC’s efforts to protect their values is a form of terrorism, adding that they introduce themselves as anti-terrorism forces while they provide terrorists with safe havens at the same time.

“Europe has not taken a lesson from its previous mistakes and thinks that it can shake an IRGC, which is full of the faith, reliance (on God) and determination, with such statements,” said Salami in his meeting with Qalibaf.

The Iranian commander warned that if the Europeans go ahead with their plans and designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity, they should also be ready to accept the consequences of their mistake.

Anna Fotyga, a former foreign minister of Poland and a current Member of the European Parliament, has proposed a draft legislation in the European Parliament to blacklist the IRGC by the European Union.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has warned that the IRGC is an official force if the country while calling the move by the European Parliament as illegal.

endNewsMessage1