VP: European Parliament's showoff move to backfire

Iran's Vice president for parliamentary affairs said here on Friday that European Parliament's demonstrative move of inclusion of IRGC in the EU terrorist groups' blacklist was due to their conflict due to defeat in recent unrests, and its aftermaths will backfire on Europeans.

Mohammad Hosseini, emphasizing that testing the tested move is a mistake, wrote in a tweet, "Breaching the international laws and the European Parliament's obedience of the US demands in branding the IRGC as a terrorist organization was due to a conflict, they had due to the defeat of the recent unrests, which made the arrow they had shot hit a stone, and this demonstrative move of them, is no more than the doping of the antagonists, but its aftermaths will plague the Europeans.

