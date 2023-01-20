Iran president urges increased cooperation with Russia

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday stressed the need for further cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

Speaking during a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Raisi described cooperation between the two neighboring countries as constructive and positive.

The two presidents reviewed issues of bilateral importance as well as the latest regional developments.

President Raisi said that Iran supports the settlement of issues in Syria.

The Russian president, for his part, voiced his country’s readiness to upgrade cooperation with Iran in the fields of energy, transportation and transit.

President Putin also underlined the significance of negotiations over Syria within the framework of the Astana Talks and said that all the negotiating sides are committed to the course of the talks.

