Qalibaf: Iran to counteract for branding IRGC terrorist

Parliament speaker warned EU countries that Iran Parliament will counteract for inclusion of IRGC in list of terrorist organizations by treating the Europeans in a different method, and brand EU countries that support terrorists and their armies in its list of terrorists.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf who was speaking on Thursday night in a commemoration service for 437 martyrs said that the European countries had better rid themselves of the hegemony of the global oppression, led by the United States and the Israeli regime, and act rationally, since otherwise they will pay dearly for it.

"The European countries showed that supporting the terrorists and terrorism is a part of their official policies now, and this new ratification of the European Parliament in including the IRGC in their list of terrorist organizations is in fact encountering the center of culture, martyrdom, and selfless services to the people," he added.

The Parliament speaker said that the IRGC is the most unique non-terrorist organization in the region and the world and the world public opinion know well that the IRGC is the greatest organization in campaign against terrorism, and that it was the martyred Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani who put an end to the life of a horrendous terrorist organization, ISIS.

endNewsMessage1