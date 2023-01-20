Commander Sayyari: Iran's response to enemies harsh, to make them repent

Iranian Army's Deputy Commander for Coordination Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari said Iran's response to the enemies' mistake in encountering Islamic Iran will be harsh and make them repent.

Rear Admiral Sayyari who was speaking at a commemoration service for martyrs of Varamain, reiterated, "Iran was governed in the past in the presence of military consultant officers from alien countries, but the youth of yesterday, led by the late Imam Khomeini, have made the status of the global oppressor system in west Asia and inflicted fatal blows against them.

"After the victory of the Iranian nation in the Islamic Revolution blew a severe blow against the global oppression which is why they resort to any move against Iran out of enmity," he added.

He reiterated that the sworn enemies of the Islamic Iran resort to various means, including sowing the seeds of religious and tribal discord, and assassination of more than 17,000 innocent Iranian citizens, but those means all led to their humiliating defeat and they have never managed to impose their hegemony over Islamic Iran.

