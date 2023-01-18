Iran FM: Palestine stronger than before

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Wednesday that Palestine is now completely stronger than before.

Palestine has experienced numerous military and economic wars, and their common feature is resistance against the enemy and reaching victory, Amirabdollahian wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

He added that Palestine is now completely stronger than before from the West Bank to the Gaza Strip.

He further noted that enemies understood the change of equations well.

