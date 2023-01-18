Iraqi PM new approach could split Coordination Framework: expert

An expert on West Asian issues has said that the new and incorrect approaches of the Iraqi prime minister can lead to gaps and differences in the coordination framework and will destroy the confidence in the relations with the parliament and judiciary.

Underlining the recent incorrect stances of the Iraqi prime minister, Asghar Zarei referred to the use of a fake name for the Persian Gulf by a number of Iraqi officials and said that has not been expected from Mohammed Al-Sudani.

Commenting on Al-Sudani’s interview with the Wall Street Journal about the unnecessity of the withdrawal of the forces of the U.S. from Iraq, he said that it’s completely against the law that has been passed by the parliament last year and definitely, such positions can cause problems in the political process of Iraq.

If Mohammed Al-Sudani doesn’t correct his positions, these gaps and disagreements will spread into the body of political currents and from the political currents to the body of society, he said, adding that so “maybe we are going to see a new round of adversity, insecurity, and instability in Iraq.”

The deviation and the new approach of the Iraqi prime minister can lead to gaps and differences in the coordination framework and will destroy the confidence in getting the parliament and judiciary to go along, he said.

