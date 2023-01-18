Black people in US still suffering from racial discrimination: Kanaani
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says the recent death of a 31-year-old black teacher in the United States because of police violence is a new sign that blacks in the country are still struggling for equal civil rights five decades after the assassination of Martin Luther King, the African-American activist who campaigned for freedom and equality in the US.
In a tweet posted in Farsi on Wednesday, Kanaani said that the killing of Keenan Anderson at the hands of the American police last week, which came days after Luther King's assassination anniversary, showed that the basic rights of black people are still being violated in the US.