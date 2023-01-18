Code: 1321276 2023/01/18 12:48:08 A

Black people in US still suffering from racial discrimination: Kanaani

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani says the recent death of a 31-year-old black teacher in the United States because of police violence is a new sign that blacks in the country are still struggling for equal civil rights five decades after the assassination of Martin Luther King, the African-American activist who campaigned for freedom and equality in the US.