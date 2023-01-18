Cavusoglu: Turkiye arranging for President Raisi's state visit

Turkiye foreign minister said in a joint meeting with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian that President Erdogan has commissioned Foreign Ministry to arrange for President Ebrahim Raisi's state visit to Turkiye.

Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment in his joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart, adding, "We are constantly negotiating with Iranian officials, since Iran, as Turkiye's old neighbor for four centuries has good trade relations with Turkey.

The Turkish foreign minister said that in his meeting with his Iranian counterpart, ways for raising the Iran-Turkiye trade volume to 30 billion US dollars were surveyed and Turkiye asked for incessant provision of gas for Turkiye, as Ankara had also asked for before.

Referring to the visits of the Iranian tourists, he said that last year two million Iranian tourists visited Turkiye, which was a record high, after the slow tourism industry era during the COVID-19 disease pandemic.

Cavusoglu said that Turkiye is opposed to the unilaterally imposed sanctions against Iran, believing that they are uselessly imposed.

"The JCPOA has been on the table for a long time now, and we hope the nuclear negotiations will lead to a final result soon, as the revival of the JCPOA is to the benefit of the entire region," he added.

