Persian Gulf’s name is eternal heritage of ancient time: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Tuesday that the Persian Gulf has been under the same name in ancient documents, maps, travelogues and texts for thousands of years and will remain under the same name forever.

Nasser Kanani on Tuesday in response to a question regarding the use of the fake label for the Persian Gulf by some Iraqi institutions and officials, including the Iraqi Prime Minister, said that Persian Gulf's name is a historical, permanent, documented, and undeniable fact.

He emphasized that repeating a fake label for a name does not change the truth and does not create legitimacy for it.

Kanaani stated that the Persian Gulf has been under the same name in ancient documents, maps, travelogues, and texts for thousands of years and will remain under the same name forever.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Jan 16, 2023, that the Iraqi ambassador to Iran has been summoned to the Ministry over the use of a fake label for Persian Gulf during a football tournament that was held in the country earlier this month.

“We summoned the Iraqi ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the Iraqi authorities used a fake name for the Persian Gulf,” Amirabdollahian said, adding that "we conveyed to the Iraqi side the sensitivity the great Iranian nation has about the (need to) use of the accurate and complete designation of the Persian Gulf”.

endNewsMessage1