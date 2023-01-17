Iraqi officials prioritize Arabic identity over religious one: Expert

An expert on diplomatic issues has said that Iraq is getting closer to its Arabic identity and prefers it to the religious one and that is the reason for calling the Persian Gulf by its fake name Arab Gulf.

Commenting on the emphasis of the Iraqi prime minister on calling the Persian Gulf by its fake name the Arabian Gulf, Abdolreza Faraji Rad told ILNA that we should consider that Iraq is an Arab country.

After Nouri Al-Maleki, all of the Iraqi prime ministers have tried to get closer to the Arab world and return to the Arab identity and culture and to be in harmony with the Arab world, he said.

Underlining that all Iraqi politicians follow their Arabic identity in the first place and then their religious identity, he said that “so we shouldn’t expect Iraq to be far away from others and get along with us regarding regional issues.”

Calling this process non-stoppable, he emphasized that Iraq is returning to its Arab identity and is reducing its Shiite identity.

I think we should defend our identity and stand against the invasions but we should consider that Iraq has an Arabic identity, he noted.

Our foreign relations with Iraq and other Arab countries of the Persian Gulf have no depth, he said, adding that the identity issues can’t be resolved but they will be less if our relations with Iraq will be better in other fields.

